ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Kellie Harper weighs in on Lady Vols game last night

Ryan Sylvia

Ryan Sylvia

Well-Known Member
Staff
Nov 15, 2022
15,357
2,459
113
Former Tennessee coach Kellie Harper on 30 made 3-pointers:

"I think if that's your system, that's your system. You're on go. Obviously, if you take that many and you're not making them, you need a Plan B. I think at this level, there's a lot of different scorers on the team. But boy, it was their night and they were knocking them down."
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ryan Sylvia

Kellie Harper wants Lady Vols to 'take some ownership' in loss to MTSU

Replies
3
Views
257
The Rocky Top Forum
TheMasterMan
TheMasterMan
Noah-Taylor

Basketball THREAD: Kellie Harper previews Tennessee Lady Vols' matchup vs. No. 5 UConn

Replies
8
Views
278
The Rocky Top Forum
Noah-Taylor
Noah-Taylor
Noah-Taylor

Kellie Harper previews the Lady Vols matchup with Texas A&M in Wednesday media availability

Replies
7
Views
341
The Rocky Top Forum
Noah-Taylor
Noah-Taylor
LivintheBigOrangeDream

Observations from seeing the Lady Vols in person last night

Replies
18
Views
1K
The Rocky Top Forum
VOL37920
VOL37920
donelsonsam

Trevor Maddox show his true colors today on 102.5....

Replies
3
Views
971
The Rocky Top Forum
CoachH85
C
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back