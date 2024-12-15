Ryan Sylvia
Former Tennessee coach Kellie Harper on 30 made 3-pointers:
"I think if that's your system, that's your system. You're on go. Obviously, if you take that many and you're not making them, you need a Plan B. I think at this level, there's a lot of different scorers on the team. But boy, it was their night and they were knocking them down."
