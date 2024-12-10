ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Live updates and discussion: No. 1 Tennessee basketball vs. Miami (NYC)

Ryan Sylvia

Ryan Sylvia

Well-Known Member
Staff
Nov 15, 2022
15,287
2,434
113
Tennessee basketball now has the biggest target in the country on its back as the No. 1 team in the polls.

The Vols will defend their throne against Miami in the Jimmy V Classic in Madison Square Garden. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter/X @TennesseeRivals, @RyanTSylvia and @ByNoahTaylor.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ryan Sylvia

Basketball Live updates, discussion: No. 3 Tennessee basketball vs. Syracuse

Replies
16
Views
260
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia

Basketball Live updates, discussion: No. 11 Tennessee basketball vs. Virginia

Replies
46
Views
782
The Rocky Top Forum
donelsonsam
donelsonsam
Ryan Sylvia

Basketball Live updates, discussion: No. 11 Tennessee basketball vs. Montana

Replies
24
Views
479
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia

Football Live updates, discussion: No. 8 Tennessee football at Vanderbilt

Replies
84
Views
799
The Rocky Top Forum
Noah-Taylor
Noah-Taylor
Ryan Sylvia

Football Live updates, discussion: No. 11 Tennessee vs. UTEP (Senior Day)

Replies
58
Views
935
The Rocky Top Forum
Noah-Taylor
Noah-Taylor
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back