Live updates, discussion: 1-seed Tennessee vs. 4-seed UNC (CWS)

With both squads coming off a walk-off win in their opening matches, Tennessee and North Carolina will now meet in a crucial second game of the CWS in the winner's bracket.
Winner is a win away from the CWS finals with a loss to spare. Loser will need to rattle off three straight wins including a pair against tonight's opponent.
For live updates and discussion, follow here and @TennesseeRivals, @RyanTSylvia and @ByNoahTaylor.
