Live updates, discussion: 1-seed Tennessee vs. 8-seed FSU (CWS)

Ryan Sylvia
Well-Known Member
Gold Member
-
- Nov 15, 2022
-
- 11,746
-
- 1,800
-
- 113
Top-seeded Tennessee has a meeting with Florida State set for 7 p.m. ET to open its CWS run.
The Vols will start Chris Stamos while the Seminoles toss Jamie Arnold.
For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter/X @RyanTSylvia, @ByNoahTaylor and @TennesseeRivals!
The Vols will start Chris Stamos while the Seminoles toss Jamie Arnold.
For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter/X @RyanTSylvia, @ByNoahTaylor and @TennesseeRivals!