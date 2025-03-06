ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Live updates, discussion: 9-seed Lady Vols vs. 8-seed Vanderbilt (SECT)

Ryan Sylvia

Ryan Sylvia

Well-Known Member
Staff
Nov 15, 2022
17,367
2,764
113
The Lady Vols have the chance for revenge in the SEC Tournament.

9-seed Tennessee, after falling at the buzzer to Vanderbilt in Nashville in the regular season, will square off with the 8-seed Commodores at 11 a.m. ET on SEC Network.

For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter/X @RyanTSylvia and @TennesseeRivals.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ryan Sylvia

Basketball Live updates, discussion: 9-seed Lady Vols vs. 16-seed Texas A&M (SECT)

Replies
19
Views
355
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
Noah-Taylor

Basketball Live updates, discussion: No. 4 Tennessee at Ole Miss

Replies
67
Views
607
The Rocky Top Forum
donelsonsam
donelsonsam
Ryan Sylvia

Basketball Live updates, discussion: No. 5 Tennessee basketball vs. No. 6 Alabama

Replies
77
Views
704
The Rocky Top Forum
donelsonsam
donelsonsam
Ryan Sylvia

Basketball Live updates, discussion: No. 15 Lady Vols basketball at Florida

Replies
39
Views
408
The Rocky Top Forum
TheMasterMan
TheMasterMan
Ryan Sylvia

Basketball Live updates, discussion: No. 11 Lady Vols vs. Georgia (Senior Day)

Replies
28
Views
561
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back