Live updates, discussion: Lady Vols at No. 1 South Carolina

Tennessee is wrapping up the regular season with a trip to play top-ranked South Carolina.
A win secures the 4-seed in the SEC Tournament. A loss and the Lady Vols will be asking Texas A&M to beat Alabama to keep the double-bye.
For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter @RyanTSylvia and @TennesseeRivals.
