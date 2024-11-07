Ryan Sylvia
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Nov 15, 2022
-
- 14,417
-
- 2,317
-
- 113
Kim Caldwell and the Lady Vols are back in action just 48 hours after the season opener.
Tennessee is hosting UT Martin at 6:30 p.m. ET with the game airing on SECN+.
For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter/X @RyanTSylvia and @TennesseeRivals.
Tennessee is hosting UT Martin at 6:30 p.m. ET with the game airing on SECN+.
For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter/X @RyanTSylvia and @TennesseeRivals.