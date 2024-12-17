ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Live updates, discussion: No. 1 Tennessee basketball vs. Western Carolina

Ryan Sylvia

Ryan Sylvia

Tennessee basketball is making its home-debut as the No. 1 team in the country.

The Vols are set to host Western Carolina at 7 p.m. ET airing on ESPN+/SECN+.

For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter/X @RyanTSylvia, @ByNoahTaylor and @TennesseeRivals.
 
