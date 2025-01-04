ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Live updates, discussion: No. 1 Tennessee vs. No. 23 Arkansas

Ryan Sylvia

Ryan Sylvia

Well-Known Member
Staff
Nov 15, 2022
15,743
2,533
113
Tennessee opens conference play with a top-25 clash.

The Vols welcome John Calipari and Jonas Aidoo's Arkansas at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN.

For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter/X @RyanTSylvia, @ByNoahTaylor and @TennesseeRivals.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ryan Sylvia

Basketball Live updates, discussion: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Norfolk State

Replies
29
Views
480
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia

Basketball Live updates, discussion: No. 1 Tennessee vs. MTSU

Replies
33
Views
556
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia

Basketball Live updates, discussion: No. 1 Tennessee basketball vs. Western Carolina

Replies
24
Views
1K
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia

Basketball Live updates, discussion: No. 1 Tennessee basketball at Illinois

Replies
31
Views
732
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia

Basketball Live updates, discussion: No. 15 Lady Vols vs. Winthrop

Replies
14
Views
505
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back