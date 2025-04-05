ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live updates, discussion: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Texas A&M (Doubleheader)

Top-ranked Tennessee (28-2, 9-1 SEC) will play two against Texas A&M (14-15, 1-9) today at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Vols, who run-ruled the Aggies, 10-0 in seven innings on Friday, will go for the series in the first a doubleheader at 3 p.m. ET, followed by the series finale at 7 p.m. or 45 minutes after the first game.

Both games will air on SEC Network+
 
