Noah-Taylor
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Sep 5, 2022
-
- 8,786
-
- 1,875
-
- 113
Top-ranked Tennessee (28-2, 9-1 SEC) will play two against Texas A&M (14-15, 1-9) today at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The Vols, who run-ruled the Aggies, 10-0 in seven innings on Friday, will go for the series in the first a doubleheader at 3 p.m. ET, followed by the series finale at 7 p.m. or 45 minutes after the first game.
Both games will air on SEC Network+
The Vols, who run-ruled the Aggies, 10-0 in seven innings on Friday, will go for the series in the first a doubleheader at 3 p.m. ET, followed by the series finale at 7 p.m. or 45 minutes after the first game.
Both games will air on SEC Network+