Ryan Sylvia
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Nov 15, 2022
-
- 17,274
-
- 2,759
-
- 113
The Lady Vols are wrapping up their regular season today by hosting Georgia.
Tip-off is set for noon ET on SEC Network with Senior Day being held afterward.
For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter/X @RyanTSylvia and @ByNoahTaylor.
Tip-off is set for noon ET on SEC Network with Senior Day being held afterward.
For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter/X @RyanTSylvia and @ByNoahTaylor.