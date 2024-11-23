Ryan Sylvia
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Nov 15, 2022
-
- 14,878
-
- 2,362
-
- 113
In a top-15 clash, Tennessee and Baylor will meet to decide who wins the Baha Mar Championship.
Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.
For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter/X @TennesseeRivals, @RyanTSylvia and @ByNoahTaylor.
Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.
For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter/X @TennesseeRivals, @RyanTSylvia and @ByNoahTaylor.