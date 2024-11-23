ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Live updates, discussion: No. 11 Tennessee basketball vs. No. 13 Baylor (Baha Mar Championship)

In a top-15 clash, Tennessee and Baylor will meet to decide who wins the Baha Mar Championship.

Tip-off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter/X @TennesseeRivals, @RyanTSylvia and @ByNoahTaylor.
 
