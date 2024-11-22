ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Live updates, discussion: No. 11 Tennessee basketball vs. Virginia

Ryan Sylvia

Ryan Sylvia

Tennessee begins a two-game swing in the Baha Mar Championship with a clash against Virginia.

Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter/X @RyanTSylvia, @ByNoahTaylor and @TennesseeRivals.
 
