Live updates, discussion: No. 12 Tennessee basketball vs. No. 17 Indiana (Exhibition)

Nearly a week from the start of the 2024-25 regular season, Tennessee is hosting Indiana for a charity exhibition match.
Proceeds will go to the McLendon Foundation. The game will air on SECN+ beginning at 3 p.m. ET.
For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter/X @TennesseeRivals, @RyanTSylvia and @ByNoahTaylor.
