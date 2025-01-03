Ryan Sylvia
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Nov 15, 2022
-
- 15,708
-
- 2,525
-
- 113
The Lady Vols are making their SEC debut under Kim Caldwell.
Tennessee is on the road to face Texas A&M. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET on SECN+.
For live updates and discussion follow this thread and on Twtter/X @TennesseeRivals and @RyanTSylvia.
Tennessee is on the road to face Texas A&M. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET on SECN+.
For live updates and discussion follow this thread and on Twtter/X @TennesseeRivals and @RyanTSylvia.