Ryan Sylvia
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Nov 15, 2022
-
- 12,837
-
- 2,125
-
- 113
It's football time in Tennessee!
The Vols are getting things started with Chattanooga with kick-off set for 12:45 p.m. ET.
The game will air on SEC Network.
For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter/X at @RyanTSylvia, @ByNoahTaylor and @TennesseeRivals!
The Vols are getting things started with Chattanooga with kick-off set for 12:45 p.m. ET.
The game will air on SEC Network.
For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter/X at @RyanTSylvia, @ByNoahTaylor and @TennesseeRivals!