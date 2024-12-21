ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Live updates, discussion: No. 18 Lady Vols vs. Tulsa (WPBC)

Ryan Sylvia

Ryan Sylvia

Well-Known Member
Staff
Nov 15, 2022
15,472
2,480
113
The Lady Vols are set to play their second game in less than 24 hours and third in four days.

Tennessee meets Tulsa in the West Palm Beach Classic at 11 a.m. ET on BallerTV.

For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter/X @TennesseeRivals and @RyanTSylvia.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ryan Sylvia

Basketball Live updates, discussion: No. 18 Lady Vols vs. Richmond (WPBC)

Replies
12
Views
359
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia

Basketball Live updates, discussion: No. 19 Lady Vols vs. NC Central

Replies
21
Views
391
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia

Basketball Live updates, discussion: No 18 Lady Vols at Memphis

Replies
26
Views
397
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia

Basketball Live updates, discussion: Lady Vols vs. No. 17 Iowa

Replies
23
Views
699
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia

Basketball Live updates, discussion: Lady Vols basketball vs. Western Carolina

Replies
14
Views
509
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back