Basketball Live updates, discussion: No. 19 Lady Vols vs. No. 5 UConn

Ryan Sylvia

Ryan Sylvia

Nov 15, 2022
The greatest rivalry in women’s basketball is once again on display tonight.

The Lady Vols will host UConn in a top-20 clash at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter/X @RyanTSylvia and @TennesseeRivals.
 
