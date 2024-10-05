ADVERTISEMENT

Live updates, discussion: No. 4 Tennessee at Arkansas

Following its open date, Tennessee is back on the road, this time to face Arkansas.

The fourth-ranked Vols have lost three straight to the Razorbacks but own a 13-6 overall record in the series.

For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter/X @RyanTSylvia, @ByNoahTaylor and @TennesseeRivals.
 
