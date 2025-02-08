ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Live updates, discussion: No. 4 Tennessee basketball at Oklahoma

Ryan Sylvia

Ryan Sylvia

After a stretch at home, No. 4 Tennessee is back on the road.

The Vols are making the trip to play Oklahoma at noon ET on ESPN.

For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter/X @TennesseeRivals, @RyanTSylvia and @ByNoahTaylor.
 
