Basketball Live updates, discussion: No. 4 Tennessee basketball vs. No. 15 Missouri

Ryan Sylvia

Ryan Sylvia

Another top-15 opponent is making the trip to Knoxville in an attempt to knock off the Vols.

This time, it's No. 4 Tennessee hosting No. 15 Missouri at 7 p.m. ET on SECN.

For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter/X @RyanTSylvia, @ByNoahTaylor and @TennesseeRivals.
 
