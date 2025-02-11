ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Live updates, discussion: No. 5 Tennessee basketball at No. 15 Kentucky

Ryan Sylvia

Ryan Sylvia

Well-Known Member
Staff
Nov 15, 2022
16,696
2,705
113
Tennessee is looking for revenge in its trip to Lexington.

The No. 5 Vols will face No. 15 Kentucky after dropping the first meeting in Knoxville at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter/X @RyanTSylvia, @ByNoahTaylor and @TennesseeRivals.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ryan Sylvia

Basketball Live updates, discussion: No. 4 Tennessee basketball vs. No. 15 Missouri

Replies
41
Views
443
The Rocky Top Forum
donelsonsam
donelsonsam
Ryan Sylvia

Basketball Live updates, discussion: No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Kentucky

Replies
91
Views
851
The Rocky Top Forum
thrashers
T
Ryan Sylvia

Basketball Live updates, discussion: No. 4 Tennessee basketball at Oklahoma

Replies
20
Views
312
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia

Basketball Live updates, discussion: No. 8 Tennessee basketball vs. No. 5 Florida

Replies
47
Views
698
The Rocky Top Forum
NCIN29
NCIN29
Ryan Sylvia

Basketball Live updates, discussion: No. 6 Tennessee basketball at No. 1 Auburn

Replies
106
Views
1K
The Rocky Top Forum
donelsonsam
donelsonsam
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back