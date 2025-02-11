Ryan Sylvia
Tennessee is looking for revenge in its trip to Lexington.
The No. 5 Vols will face No. 15 Kentucky after dropping the first meeting in Knoxville at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.
For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter/X @RyanTSylvia, @ByNoahTaylor and @TennesseeRivals.
