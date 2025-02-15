ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Live updates, discussion: No. 5 Tennessee basketball vs. Vanderbilt

Ryan Sylvia

Ryan Sylvia

Well-Known Member
Staff
Nov 15, 2022
16,811
2,715
113
After a surprising loss in Nashville, Tennessee is looking to even up this season’s series with Vanderbilt.

Tip-off in Knoxville is set for 1 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter/X @RyanTSylvia, @ByNoahTaylor and @TennesseeRivals.
 
  • Like
Reactions: donelsonsam
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ryan Sylvia

Basketball Live updates, discussion: No. 6 Tennessee basketball vs. Vanderbilt

Replies
47
Views
667
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia

Basketball Live updates, discussion: No. 15 Lady Vols basketball vs. Auburn

Replies
21
Views
378
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia

Basketball Live updates, discussion: No. 5 Tennessee basketball at No. 15 Kentucky

Replies
25
Views
413
The Rocky Top Forum
Va4Vols
Va4Vols
Ryan Sylvia

Basketball Live updates, discussion: No. 8 Tennessee basketball vs. No. 5 Florida

Replies
47
Views
728
The Rocky Top Forum
NCIN29
NCIN29
Ryan Sylvia

Basketball Live updates, discussion: Tennessee basketball No. 6 vs. No. 23 Georgia

Replies
24
Views
556
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back