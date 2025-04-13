Fifth-ranked Tennessee (30-5, 10-4 SEC) will play No. 6 Ole Miss (27-8, 9-5) in a rubber match at Swayze Field in Oxford this afternoon.



Rebels evened the series with an 8-5 win on Saturday. Vols won Game 1, 3-2 on Friday.



First pitch is slated for 3 p.m. ET on SEC Network.



Follow along here for updates.