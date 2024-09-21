Live updates, discussion: No. 6 Tennessee football at No. 15 Oklahoma

Ryan Sylvia
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Nov 15, 2022
-
- 13,321
-
- 2,226
-
- 113
Josh Heupel is making his highly-anticipated return to Norman as the Vols take on Oklahoma.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on ABC.
For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter/X @RyanTSylvia, @ByNoahTaylor and @TennesseeRivals
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on ABC.
For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter/X @RyanTSylvia, @ByNoahTaylor and @TennesseeRivals