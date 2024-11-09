Ryan Sylvia
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Nov 15, 2022
-
- 14,504
-
- 2,317
-
- 113
Tennessee is hosting Mississippi State in its final home-SEC clash of the season.
Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.
For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter/X @RyanTSylvia, @ByNoahTaylor and @TennesseeRivals.
Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.
For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter/X @RyanTSylvia, @ByNoahTaylor and @TennesseeRivals.