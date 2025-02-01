ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Live updates, discussion: No. 8 Tennessee basketball vs. No. 5 Florida

Ryan Sylvia

Ryan Sylvia

A Zakai Zeigler-less Tennessee is looking to get revenge on Florida after a blowout loss in Gainesville.

The top-8 matchup is set for 12 p.m. ET on ESPN.

For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter/X @TennesseeRivals, @RyanTSylvia and @ByNoahTaylor.
 
