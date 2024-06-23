ADVERTISEMENT

Live updates, discussion: Tennessee baseball vs. Texas A&M (National Championship, G2)

Ryan Sylvia

Ryan Sylvia

Tennessee’s season is on the line in game two of the National Championship.

Win forced a winner-take-all game three. Loss hands the title to Texas A&M.

For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter/X @RyanTSylvia, @ByNoahTaylor and @TennesseeRivals
 
