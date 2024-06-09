ADVERTISEMENT

Live updates, discussion: Tennessee vs. Evansville (Game 3)

This is it.

Tennessee will try to punch its ticket to Omaha against Evansville in Game 3 of the Knoxville Super Regional tonight.

A loss ends the season.

First pitch coming up at 6 p.m. ET.

For live updates, follow along here and on X @TennesseeRivals @RyanTSylvia and @ByNoahTaylor
 
