Live updates, discussion: Tennessee vs. Evansville (Game 3)

Noah-Taylor
Sep 5, 2022
This is it.
Tennessee will try to punch its ticket to Omaha against Evansville in Game 3 of the Knoxville Super Regional tonight.
A loss ends the season.
First pitch coming up at 6 p.m. ET.
For live updates, follow along here and on X @TennesseeRivals @RyanTSylvia and @ByNoahTaylor
