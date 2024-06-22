Live updates, discussion: Tennessee vs. Texas A&M (National Championship)

Ryan Sylvia
Well-Known Member
Gold Member
-
- Nov 15, 2022
-
- 11,975
-
- 1,874
-
- 113
Tennessee baseball is playing in the 2024 National Championship.
Game 1 of the best-of-three vs. Texas A&M begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
For live updates and discussion follow this thread and on Twitter/X @RyanTSylvia, @ByNoahTaylor and @TennesseeRivals.
Game 1 of the best-of-three vs. Texas A&M begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
For live updates and discussion follow this thread and on Twitter/X @RyanTSylvia, @ByNoahTaylor and @TennesseeRivals.