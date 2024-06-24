ADVERTISEMENT

Live updates, discussion: Vols vs. Texas A&M (National Championship, Game 3)

Ryan Sylvia

Ryan Sylvia

Tennessee has the chance to win the national title tonight.

Vols will square off with Texas A&M at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN in game three.

For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter/X @RyanTSylvia, @ByNoahTaylor and @TennesseeRivals.
 
