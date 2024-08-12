Ryan Sylvia
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Nov 15, 2022
-
- 12,533
-
- 2,064
-
- 113
Tennessee was back at practice today for its 10th session during fall camp.
- We weren't able to see as much today with media only allowed periods 0-1 instead of 0-2. In total was a little over 10 minutes of viewing with about half of it just streches.
- Vols were in full pads today after shells yesterday.
- A limited number of red no-contact jerseys were being worn compared to the last time they went full pads in practice. Cameron Seldon, Jackson Mathews and Patrick Wilk were the only ones sporting them. However, there were some guys off to the side not participating including William Wright and Ben Bolton.
- Trey Weary sported a knee brace on his right knee. He didn't appear to be limited, though.
- Jalen McMurray also continued to sport a knee brace on his right knee. He also did not appear to be limited in anyway.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
- We weren't able to see as much today with media only allowed periods 0-1 instead of 0-2. In total was a little over 10 minutes of viewing with about half of it just streches.
- Vols were in full pads today after shells yesterday.
- A limited number of red no-contact jerseys were being worn compared to the last time they went full pads in practice. Cameron Seldon, Jackson Mathews and Patrick Wilk were the only ones sporting them. However, there were some guys off to the side not participating including William Wright and Ben Bolton.
- Trey Weary sported a knee brace on his right knee. He didn't appear to be limited, though.
- Jalen McMurray also continued to sport a knee brace on his right knee. He also did not appear to be limited in anyway.
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.