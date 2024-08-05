Notes, observations from Day 5 of Tennessee fall practice

Tennessee held day five before an off-day tomorrow.



Here's the notebook from the limited practice that was open to media



- In shells again, expect full pads on Wednesday when they return. No practice tomorrow.



- Cameron Seldon, Tommy Winton III in red jerseys again



- Mike Matthews remained without a helmet and not participating as he has all of the fall period



- Nathan Leacock had another day without the knee brace he sported previously in the fall



- Andrej Karic, John Campbell Jr. both limited during warmups, didn't do much



- Larry Johnson III was getting his hand taped up but was fully active



- Dylan Sampson did not participate in the route running that the running backs did. First time I've noticed him limited this fall.



- Dont'e Thornton did not run routes for the second-straight practice



- Kaleb Webb ran routes today, did not last practice



- Quarterbacks and running backs worked on routes, first a stutter to an out, then in-route, then out of the backfield release to the flat



- Peyton Lewis had a good practice, coaches were pleased with him. With Seldon still limited, there's playtime for the taking and he's looked sharp so far. Clear athletic traits and he's got nice size.



- DeSean Bishop was RB1 with Sampson limited. DeRail Sims was on him about how he caught a pass but the coaches seem to really like him. All signs point to him playing in his redshirt freshman year considering how high he is on the practice depth chart. He's got really nice acceleration and quickness. Always at full speed.



- Wide receiver depth chart in practice:

1s: X - Bru McCoy, Y - Squirrel White, Z - Chris Brazzell II, H - Holden Staes

2s: X - Nathan Leacock, Y - Chas Nimrod, Z - Kaleb Webb, H - Ethan Davis



- While Staes took the first first team reps, he switched out with Davis to work with the 1s and Nico Iamaleava



- Quarterback rotation is the same, Nico Iamaleava, Gaston Moore, Jake Merklinger, Navy Shuler, Ryan Damron



- Nico Iamaleava had his first few poor throws we've seen this fall. Completed a pass to Squirrel White but it was off-target. White had to turn around and adjust to it. Likely incomplete with defenders if there was decent coverage. Next rep was a really bad miss to Miles Kitselman on an about 15-yard corner route. Next throw was incomplete to Chris Brazzell II over the middle but it hit his hands, probably should've been caught. He bounced back well to finish the open period strong. He's been nearly perfect this fall up until those string of reps so really nothing to worry about. With some other quarterbacks, it wouldn't have necessarily been too bad of a stretch but in comparison to what we've previously seen from him, it stood out.



- Josh Heupel primarily spent his time with the defense during the open period. Coached up some young defensive backs including Colin Brazzell, Chris Brazzell's younger brother.



- Josh Heupel seemed to not be too happy with the defensive backs. Wanted more out of the young unit.



- Arion Carter looks physically improved from last year. Obviously, he was in great shape as a freshman, but it looks like he's put on a ton of muscle. In all the drills we've seen, he's looked explosive and the part of a starting linebacker.