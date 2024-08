Tennessee shed the full pads and went back to shells on Thursday.Here's my notebook:- A lot of red jerseys were shed but they also weren't in full pads. I'm reading into it as no need for a red jersey without full pads for those guys and not that they're necessarily back to 100%.- Among the red jerseys shed were Jalen McMurray and Arion Carter on defense. However, McMurray still sported a brace on his knee.- On offense, Dayton Sneed, Tommy Winton III and Nathan Roberts were no longer in red.- Cameron Seldon, Jack-Henry Jakobik in red.- Kaleb Webb started in a white jersey but switched to red after warmups. Still went through everything fine.- John Campbell Jr. and Andrej Karic were full go. Participated in warmups and the drills that we saw.This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.