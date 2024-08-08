Ryan Sylvia
- Nov 15, 2022
- 12,501
- 2,044
- 113
Tennessee shed the full pads and went back to shells on Thursday.
Here's my notebook:
- A lot of red jerseys were shed but they also weren't in full pads. I'm reading into it as no need for a red jersey without full pads for those guys and not that they're necessarily back to 100%.
- Among the red jerseys shed were Jalen McMurray and Arion Carter on defense. However, McMurray still sported a brace on his knee.
- On offense, Dayton Sneed, Tommy Winton III and Nathan Roberts were no longer in red.
- Cameron Seldon, Jack-Henry Jakobik in red.
- Kaleb Webb started in a white jersey but switched to red after warmups. Still went through everything fine.
- John Campbell Jr. and Andrej Karic were full go. Participated in warmups and the drills that we saw.
