Football Notes, observations from Day 7 of Tennessee fall practice

Ryan Sylvia

Ryan Sylvia

Nov 15, 2022
Tennessee shed the full pads and went back to shells on Thursday.

Here's my notebook:

- A lot of red jerseys were shed but they also weren't in full pads. I'm reading into it as no need for a red jersey without full pads for those guys and not that they're necessarily back to 100%.

- Among the red jerseys shed were Jalen McMurray and Arion Carter on defense. However, McMurray still sported a brace on his knee.

- On offense, Dayton Sneed, Tommy Winton III and Nathan Roberts were no longer in red.

- Cameron Seldon, Jack-Henry Jakobik in red.

- Kaleb Webb started in a white jersey but switched to red after warmups. Still went through everything fine.

- John Campbell Jr. and Andrej Karic were full go. Participated in warmups and the drills that we saw.

