Football Notes, observations from Day 9 of Tennessee fall camp

Ryan Sylvia

Ryan Sylvia

Nov 15, 2022
After a day off following Tennessee's scrimmage, the Vols were back at practice.

Here's my notebook!

- Tennessee was back in shells today, shoulder pads, helmets, but no leg pads

- Guys who have previously been banged up or in red jerseys who were fine today:
- Arion Carter, Dayton Sneed, Kaleb Webb, Tommy Winton III, Nathan Roberts, Andrej Karic, Mike Matthews, Dont'e Thornton

- In red no-contact jerseys:
- Cameron Seldon, Jack-Henry Jakobik, Jordan Burns, Christian Harrison (left elbow brace), Hunter Barnes

- In normal jerseys but limited in some way:
- Jalen McMurray (participated but had a big right knee brace)
- Trey Weary (participated but had a left knee brace)
- Braylon Staley (nothing noticeable but didn't see him run routes)
- Group stretched to the side when the team went outside (John Campbell Jr., Herb Gray, Joshua Helsdon, Jeremias Heard, Gage Ginther)
- Dylan Sampson was putting on a left knee brace again and was limited

