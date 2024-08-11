Ryan Sylvia
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Nov 15, 2022
-
- 12,521
-
- 2,055
-
- 113
After a day off following Tennessee's scrimmage, the Vols were back at practice.
Here's my notebook!
- Tennessee was back in shells today, shoulder pads, helmets, but no leg pads
- Guys who have previously been banged up or in red jerseys who were fine today:
- Arion Carter, Dayton Sneed, Kaleb Webb, Tommy Winton III, Nathan Roberts, Andrej Karic, Mike Matthews, Dont'e Thornton
- In red no-contact jerseys:
- Cameron Seldon, Jack-Henry Jakobik, Jordan Burns, Christian Harrison (left elbow brace), Hunter Barnes
- In normal jerseys but limited in some way:
- Jalen McMurray (participated but had a big right knee brace)
- Trey Weary (participated but had a left knee brace)
- Braylon Staley (nothing noticeable but didn't see him run routes)
- Group stretched to the side when the team went outside (John Campbell Jr., Herb Gray, Joshua Helsdon, Jeremias Heard, Gage Ginther)
- Dylan Sampson was putting on a left knee brace again and was limited
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Here's my notebook!
- Tennessee was back in shells today, shoulder pads, helmets, but no leg pads
- Guys who have previously been banged up or in red jerseys who were fine today:
- Arion Carter, Dayton Sneed, Kaleb Webb, Tommy Winton III, Nathan Roberts, Andrej Karic, Mike Matthews, Dont'e Thornton
- In red no-contact jerseys:
- Cameron Seldon, Jack-Henry Jakobik, Jordan Burns, Christian Harrison (left elbow brace), Hunter Barnes
- In normal jerseys but limited in some way:
- Jalen McMurray (participated but had a big right knee brace)
- Trey Weary (participated but had a left knee brace)
- Braylon Staley (nothing noticeable but didn't see him run routes)
- Group stretched to the side when the team went outside (John Campbell Jr., Herb Gray, Joshua Helsdon, Jeremias Heard, Gage Ginther)
- Dylan Sampson was putting on a left knee brace again and was limited
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.