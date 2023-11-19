Live updates, discussion from No. 15 Lady Vols vs. Troy

Ryan Sylvia
- Nov 15, 2022
- 11,277
- 1,703
- 113
Tennessee is set to face Troy at home to wrap up the week.
The Lady Vols will be without Rickea Jackson, Jasmine Powell and Avery Strickland tonight.
Tip-off on SECN+ at 2 p.m. ET.
For updates and discusion, follow this thread and on Twitter @TennesseeRivals and @RyanTSylvia
For updates and discusion, follow this thread and on Twitter @TennesseeRivals and @RyanTSylvia