Live updates, discussion: Lady Vols basketball vs. EKU

Tennessee will look to avoid its fourth-straight loss in a home match against EKU.
No Rickea Jackson or Avery Strickland for the Lady Vols today.
Tip-off is at 2 p.m. ET on SECN+.
Updates and discussions here and on Twitter @TennesseeRivals and @RyanTSylvia.
