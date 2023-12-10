ADVERTISEMENT

Live updates, discussion: Lady Vols basketball vs. EKU

Ryan Sylvia

Ryan Sylvia

Well-Known Member
Gold Member
Nov 15, 2022
11,682
1,791
113
Tennessee will look to avoid its fourth-straight loss in a home match against EKU.

No Rickea Jackson or Avery Strickland for the Lady Vols today.

Tip-off is at 2 p.m. ET on SECN+.

Updates and discussions here and on Twitter @TennesseeRivals and @RyanTSylvia.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ryan Sylvia

Live updates, discussion: No. 1 Tennessee baseball at Vanderbilt

Replies
21
Views
548
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
Noah-Taylor

Live updates, discussion: Tennessee vs. Southern Miss (Knoxville Regional Final)

Replies
30
Views
377
The Rocky Top Forum
Noah-Taylor
Noah-Taylor
Noah-Taylor

Live updates, discussion: Tennessee vs. Indiana (Knoxville Regional)

Replies
33
Views
366
The Rocky Top Forum
Noah-Taylor
Noah-Taylor
Ryan Sylvia

Live updates, discussion: (1) Tennessee vs. (11) LSU (SEC Championship)

Replies
51
Views
447
The Rocky Top Forum
NCIN29
NCIN29
Noah-Taylor

Live updates, discussion: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky (Knoxville Regional)

Replies
40
Views
396
The Rocky Top Forum
Noah-Taylor
Noah-Taylor
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today