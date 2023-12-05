ADVERTISEMENT

Live updates, discussion: No. 17 Vols basketball vs. George Mason

Ryan Sylvia

Ryan Sylvia

Well-Known Member
Gold Member
Nov 15, 2022
11,615
1,756
113
Tennessee basketball returns home for its first match in Knoxville since Nov. 14 vs. Wofford.

The Vols will host an impressive George Mason squad that ranks No. 96 out of 362 teams on KenPom.com.

For updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter @TennesseeRivals, @RyanTSylvia and @ByNoahTaylor.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ryan Sylvia

Live updates, discussion: (1) Tennessee baseball vs. (8) Vanderbilt (SEC Tournament)

Replies
47
Views
519
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia

Live updates, discussion: (1) Tennessee baseball vs. (4) Texas A&M (SEC Tournament, Elimination Game)

Replies
42
Views
450
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia

Live updates, discussion: No. 1 Tennessee baseball at Vanderbilt

Replies
21
Views
538
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia

Live updates, discussion: No. 3 Tennessee baseball vs. Missouri (Game 3)

Replies
28
Views
340
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia

Live updates, discussion: Tennessee football 2024 Orange & White game

Replies
22
Views
582
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today