Live updates, discussion: No. 21 Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt

Tennessee looks to claim its eighth victory of the season and stay undefeated against Vanderbilt under Josh Heupel.

Kick-off is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

For updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter @TennesseeRivals, @RyanTSylvia and @ByNoahTaylor.
 
