Live updates, discussion: No. 4 Tennessee basketball at No. 17 South Carolina

Ryan Sylvia
Well-Known Member
Gold Member
-
- Nov 15, 2022
-
- 11,580
-
- 1,752
-
- 113
Tennessee is on the road with a test against South Carolina.
A win and the Vols secure sole possession of the SEC regular season title.
For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter @RyanTSylvia, @ByNoahTaylor and @TennesseeRivals.
A win and the Vols secure sole possession of the SEC regular season title.
For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter @RyanTSylvia, @ByNoahTaylor and @TennesseeRivals.