Live updates, discussion: No. 5 Vols basketball vs. Texas A&M

Ryan Sylvia
Well-Known Member
Gold Member
-
- Nov 15, 2022
-
- 11,504
-
- 1,721
-
- 113
Tennessee basketball (20-6, 10-3 SEC) is looking to avenge its loss to Texas A&M (15-11, 6-7) in front of a rowdy, checkered home crowd.
A win would place the Vols in a tie for 1st place in the SEC.
Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.
For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter @RyanTSylvia, @ByNoahTaylor and @TennesseeRivals.
A win would place the Vols in a tie for 1st place in the SEC.
Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.
For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter @RyanTSylvia, @ByNoahTaylor and @TennesseeRivals.