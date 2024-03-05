Live updates, discussion: No. 8 Tennessee baseball vs. Kansas State

Ryan Sylvia
Well-Known Member
Gold Member
-
- Nov 15, 2022
-
- 11,573
-
- 1,750
-
- 113
The Vols are hosting a solid Kansas State team in their first real test at home.
Tennessee's 10-game win-streak is on the line with first pitching coming on SECN+ at 6 p.m. ET.
For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter @RyanTSylvia and @TennesseeRivals.
Tennessee's 10-game win-streak is on the line with first pitching coming on SECN+ at 6 p.m. ET.
For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter @RyanTSylvia and @TennesseeRivals.