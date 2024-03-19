Live updates, discussion: No. 8 Tennessee baseball vs. Xavier

Ryan Sylvia
Tennessee baseball returns to the friendly confines of Lindsey Nelson Stadium to face Xavier.
Vols are coming off a 1-2 trip to Tuscaloosa but are 15-0 at home this season.
For live updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter @RyanTSylvia and @TennesseeRivals.
