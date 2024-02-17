ADVERTISEMENT

Live updates, discussion: No. 8 Vols vs. Vanderbilt

Ryan Sylvia

Ryan Sylvia

Tennessee is looking to earn its second win of the season over Vanderbilt.

This time, the Vols get the Commodores at home — a place they haven’t lost the game in since 2017.

For live in-arena updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter @RyanTSylvia, @ByNoahTaylor and @TennesseeRivals.
 
