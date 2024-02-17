Live updates, discussion: No. 8 Vols vs. Vanderbilt

Ryan Sylvia
Well-Known Member
Gold Member
-
- Nov 15, 2022
-
- 11,163
-
- 1,699
-
- 113
Tennessee is looking to earn its second win of the season over Vanderbilt.
This time, the Vols get the Commodores at home — a place they haven’t lost the game in since 2017.
For live in-arena updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter @RyanTSylvia, @ByNoahTaylor and @TennesseeRivals.
This time, the Vols get the Commodores at home — a place they haven’t lost the game in since 2017.
For live in-arena updates and discussion, follow this thread and on Twitter @RyanTSylvia, @ByNoahTaylor and @TennesseeRivals.