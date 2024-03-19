Notebook: Tennessee football Spring Practice 3/19/2024

My notebook from day 2 of spring ball:



Inactives



- Arion Carter

- Bru McCoy

- Garrett Young

- Andrej Karic

- Christian Charles

- Elijah Herring

- Massai Reddick

- Nathan Leacock

- Javontez Spraggins

- Peyton Lewis



Quarterback



QB1 - Nico Iamaleava

QB2 - Gaston Moore

QB3 - Navy Shuler

QB4 - Jake Merklinger

QB5 - Ryan Damron



- Halzle was helping Nico with form, trying to avoid throwing balls too high

- Also were working on radioing in plays with the new rules, still had two guys doing signals on the sideline

- Nico looked good throwing on the run, escaping the pocket passes



Running backs



RB1 - Dylan Sampson

RB2 - Cameron Seldon

RB3 - Khalifa Keith

RB4 - DeSean Bishop



- Lewis still out

- Sampson had some great runs, looks quick

Wide receivers



X - Dont'e Thornton, Chas Nimrod, Mike Matthews, Jack-Henry Jakobik

Y - Squirrel White, Braylon Staley, Titus Rohrer, Jackson Locke

Z - Kaleb Webb, Nate Spillman, Chris Brazzell, Trey Weary, Nathan Roberts



- there was a really heavy rotation, hard to tell who is above who



Tight end



TE1 - Ethan Davis

TE2 - Holden Staes

TE3 - Miles Kitselman

TE4 - Emmanuel Okoye

TE5 - Charlie Browder



- Davis and Staes rotated a lot with the 1s



Offensive line



Starters:

LT - Lance Heard

LG - Dayne Davis

C - Vysen Lang

RG - Jackson Lampley

RT - John Campbell



2nd unit:

LT - Shamurad Umarov

LG - Gage Ginther

C - William Satterwhite

RG - Ayden Bussell

RT - Trevor Duncan



- Of note, Cooper Mays didn't participate in scrimmages

- Lang had some bad snaps to Nico



Defensive line



Starters

LEO - James Pearce Jr.

DL - Omarr Norman-Lott

DL - Omari Thomas

DE - Dominic Bailey



Second unit

LEO - Joshua Josephs

DL - Elijah Simmons

DL - Bryson Eason

DE - Tyre West



- Tyree Westhersby didn't particpate in scrimmage



Linebackers



Starters

MLB - Keenan Pili

WLB - Kalib Perry



- Telander quickly got in the mix



Defensive backs

CB - Jermod McCoy

CB - Rickey Gibson III

STAR - Jourdan Thomas

S - Andre Turrentine

S - Will Brooks



- Brooks was replaced by Jakobe Thomas later with the 1s



1 on 1s



- Nico incomplete, attempt to Davis poked out by Turrentine

- Nico complete to Webb, beat the defender McCoy on a screen

- Jordan Matthews good rep jamming a reciever

- Great catch from Braylon Staley on Boo Carter

- Nico incomplete, attempt to Thornton well covered by Gibson

- Nico imcomplete to White, well covered by Jourdan Thomas

- Nico complete to Kitselman, covered by Jakobe Thomas, good throw on an out to the sideline

- Brazzell dusts McCoy

- Brazzell made a great catch in the scrimmage