Notebook: Tennessee football Spring Practice 3/19/2024

Ryan Sylvia

Ryan Sylvia

My notebook from day 2 of spring ball:

Inactives

- Arion Carter
- Bru McCoy
- Garrett Young
- Andrej Karic
- Christian Charles
- Elijah Herring
- Massai Reddick
- Nathan Leacock
- Javontez Spraggins
- Peyton Lewis

Quarterback

QB1 - Nico Iamaleava
QB2 - Gaston Moore
QB3 - Navy Shuler
QB4 - Jake Merklinger
QB5 - Ryan Damron

- Halzle was helping Nico with form, trying to avoid throwing balls too high
- Also were working on radioing in plays with the new rules, still had two guys doing signals on the sideline
- Nico looked good throwing on the run, escaping the pocket passes

Running backs

RB1 - Dylan Sampson
RB2 - Cameron Seldon
RB3 - Khalifa Keith
RB4 - DeSean Bishop

- Lewis still out
- Sampson had some great runs, looks quick
Wide receivers

X - Dont'e Thornton, Chas Nimrod, Mike Matthews, Jack-Henry Jakobik
Y - Squirrel White, Braylon Staley, Titus Rohrer, Jackson Locke
Z - Kaleb Webb, Nate Spillman, Chris Brazzell, Trey Weary, Nathan Roberts

- there was a really heavy rotation, hard to tell who is above who

Tight end

TE1 - Ethan Davis
TE2 - Holden Staes
TE3 - Miles Kitselman
TE4 - Emmanuel Okoye
TE5 - Charlie Browder

- Davis and Staes rotated a lot with the 1s

Offensive line

Starters:
LT - Lance Heard
LG - Dayne Davis
C - Vysen Lang
RG - Jackson Lampley
RT - John Campbell

2nd unit:
LT - Shamurad Umarov
LG - Gage Ginther
C - William Satterwhite
RG - Ayden Bussell
RT - Trevor Duncan

- Of note, Cooper Mays didn't participate in scrimmages
- Lang had some bad snaps to Nico

Defensive line

Starters
LEO - James Pearce Jr.
DL - Omarr Norman-Lott
DL - Omari Thomas
DE - Dominic Bailey

Second unit
LEO - Joshua Josephs
DL - Elijah Simmons
DL - Bryson Eason
DE - Tyre West

- Tyree Westhersby didn't particpate in scrimmage

Linebackers

Starters
MLB - Keenan Pili
WLB - Kalib Perry

- Telander quickly got in the mix

Defensive backs
CB - Jermod McCoy
CB - Rickey Gibson III
STAR - Jourdan Thomas
S - Andre Turrentine
S - Will Brooks

- Brooks was replaced by Jakobe Thomas later with the 1s

1 on 1s

- Nico incomplete, attempt to Davis poked out by Turrentine
- Nico complete to Webb, beat the defender McCoy on a screen
- Jordan Matthews good rep jamming a reciever
- Great catch from Braylon Staley on Boo Carter
- Nico incomplete, attempt to Thornton well covered by Gibson
- Nico imcomplete to White, well covered by Jourdan Thomas
- Nico complete to Kitselman, covered by Jakobe Thomas, good throw on an out to the sideline
- Brazzell dusts McCoy
- Brazzell made a great catch in the scrimmage
 
