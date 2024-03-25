Notebook: Tennessee football spring practice 3/25/2024

Noah-Taylor
@RyanTSylvia is on the road covering Lady Vols, so I'll try my best to give you some observations from what little we got to see today.
Not much has changed here.
Non-participants
- Bru McCoy
- Elijah Herring
- Massai Reddick
- Javontez Spraggins
- Nathan Leacock
- Andrej Karic
- Garrett Young
- Christian Charles
- Peyton Lewis
- Arion Carter*
- Kaleb Beasley
Like last week, Carter went through some drills again with the LBs but is still in no pads.
Obviously Beasley is out for the remainder of spring -- https://tennessee.rivals.com/news/v...iss-remainder-of-spring-practices-with-injury.
A couple of the O-line guys that are expected to start/play a lot like Spraggins and Karic were still off to the side but were moving around fine.
Quarterbacks
- Nico connection with Squirrel White, Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Kaleb Webb looked good. He completed five of six passes to the three in routes on air. Air-mailed one in the back of the end zone to Webb before we went inside.
Wide Receivers
- Squirrel made a nice one-handed grab in the back corner of the end zone on a throw from Nico.
- Chris Brazzell II had a strong grab on a throw from Jake Merklinger. Held on after an assistant slapped his arms with the pads right after the catch.
Running backs
- Dylan Sampson was coaching up Khalifa Keith during a drill. Good show of leadership from RB1
Defense
- Didn't get a lot of time to watch defensive drills. D-line looked quick and sharp under the chute.
- Kennan Pili continues to be a strong presence anytime we watch LBs and looks completely healthy.
