Notebook: Tennessee football spring practice 3/25/2024

@RyanTSylvia is on the road covering Lady Vols, so I'll try my best to give you some observations from what little we got to see today.Not much has changed here.- Bru McCoy- Elijah Herring- Massai Reddick- Javontez Spraggins- Nathan Leacock- Andrej Karic- Garrett Young- Christian Charles- Peyton Lewis- Arion Carter*- Kaleb BeasleyLike last week, Carter went through some drills again with the LBs but is still in no pads.Obviously Beasley is out for the remainder of spring -- https://tennessee.rivals.com/news/v...iss-remainder-of-spring-practices-with-injury A couple of the O-line guys that are expected to start/play a lot like Spraggins and Karic were still off to the side but were moving around fine.- Nico connection with Squirrel White, Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Kaleb Webb looked good. He completed five of six passes to the three in routes on air. Air-mailed one in the back of the end zone to Webb before we went inside.- Squirrel made a nice one-handed grab in the back corner of the end zone on a throw from Nico.- Chris Brazzell II had a strong grab on a throw from Jake Merklinger. Held on after an assistant slapped his arms with the pads right after the catch.- Dylan Sampson was coaching up Khalifa Keith during a drill. Good show of leadership from RB1- Didn't get a lot of time to watch defensive drills. D-line looked quick and sharp under the chute.- Kennan Pili continues to be a strong presence anytime we watch LBs and looks completely healthy.