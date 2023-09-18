Tyler Mansfield
- Jan 26, 2021
- 1,427
- 2,022
- 113
Ahead of Saturday's game in Knoxville, UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor met with reporters on Monday morning to preview the Roadrunners' matchup with Tennessee.
Here are some key notes and quotes from Traylor's media availability:
– Traylor said that his defense "played very hard" in last Friday's loss to Army and that "it wasn't for a lack of effort." He mentioned some miscommunications that led to the Roadrunners allowing Army to put up 442 yards of offense and 37 points. Traylor also credited Army's quarterback for the way he performed.
– Traylor on UTSA quarterback Frank Harris, who missed the Army game due to an injury: "It's not changed. ... It'll be day-to-day – see how he looks. If he's not 100%, he will not play."
– Traylor on Tennessee's overall makeup: "They're just very talented. Josh has done a fantastic job there. He's on his Year Three. ... They had a big season last year with 11 wins. Their offense plays faster than anyone in the country. They're really talented. I'd say probably five or six NFL guys."
– Traylor said that it'll be tough for UTSA to play in the loud of environment at Neyland Stadium, especially with Tennessee coming off a loss. "You never want to play a team after a loss," he said. "It's going to be a rough environment against a good football team."
Full video of Traylor's press conference from our friends at BirdsUp.com – the UTSA site inside the Rivals Network.
