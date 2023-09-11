Florida coach Billy Napier met with the media Monday to preview the Gators' matchup with Tennessee on Saturday night at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville.



Here are some key notes from Napier's availability with reporters:



– Napier said that he was proud of the way his staff and players responded this past week after losing the season opener to Utah. "I think the way we did it was important," he said about earning a lopsided win over McNeese. He mentioned that the attitude and effort was good.



– Napier on playing Tennessee: "It's a big week. It's Tennessee week. We've done a ton in educating our players about the rivalry. We do have some veteran players that understand that – that have played in the game. But, it's time for SEC play. This is an Eastern Division opponent, as well, so there's magnitude to that. It's a big weekend for Gator Nation."



– Napier said that Tennessee's team – which he called a veteran group – has "an identity" and good personnel. He mentioned the many variables of the Vols' overall makeup on defense, as well as their fast-paced offense, as challenges. "The combination of all three parts of their team presents challenges," he said. "It's going to be a really important week."



– Napier said that his team understands that the Tennessee-Florida rivalry was once "THE game" in college football and carries a lot of weight. He noted that the Gators have plenty of big games, but the matchup with the Vols is just at a different level of importance.



– Napier on Tennessee's offense in 2023 vs. 2022: "Two new starters on the left side of the offensive line. The tight end is gone. A couple of the receivers that were significant are gone. ... But they've got skill. They've got some really unique players. They've got some matchup issues."



– Napier called Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton "a freak of nature" and said that "he is very, very talented." He mentioned that Milton can both throw the football and run with it, and that's a big challenge for the Florida defense.



Tennessee and Florida are set for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday night on ESPN.