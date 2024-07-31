Notes, observations from Day 1 of Tennessee's fall practice

Ryan Sylvia
Well-Known Member
Gold Member
-
- Nov 15, 2022
-
- 12,373
-
- 1,998
-
- 113
We're baaaaaaack.
Here's my notebook from the four periods of open practice today.
- Cam Seldon only one in a red no-contact jersey
- Mike Matthews and Bru McCoy seemed to be somewhat limited
- Ethan Davis and Holden Staes look massive
- Good to see Cooper Mays fully healthy
- Worked on a new mesh
- Gaston Moore was QB2 ahead of freshman Jake Merklinger
Receiver lineup:
X - Dont'e Thornton, Nathan Leacock, Nathan Roberts, Bru McCoy, Jack-Henry Jakobik
Y - Chas Nimrod, Squirrel White, Braylon Staley, Jackson Locke, Tommy Winton III, Dayton Sneed
Z - Chris Brazzell II, Kaleb Webb, Trey Weary, Nate Spillman, Malcolm Kinzer
Reps:
- Iamaleava pylon to Thornton incomplete defended by McCoy (Ball was caught out of bounds, decent throw)
- Iamaleava complete to Davis on slant guarded by Harrison
- Iamaleava complete to White on slant guarded by Carter
- Iamaleava complete to Webb guarded by McMurray
- Jordan Matthews with two really nice pass breakups
- Staes with great one-hand catch
- Wright with great defense, gave Merklinger no window
- Iamaleava curl complete to Thornton guarded by McCoy
- Davis clear offensive pass interference on completed in thrown by Iamaleava
- Iamaleava complete to White on slant
- Clear defensive pass interference by Ricky Gibson III on Chris Brazzell II
Here's my notebook from the four periods of open practice today.
- Cam Seldon only one in a red no-contact jersey
- Mike Matthews and Bru McCoy seemed to be somewhat limited
- Ethan Davis and Holden Staes look massive
- Good to see Cooper Mays fully healthy
- Worked on a new mesh
- Gaston Moore was QB2 ahead of freshman Jake Merklinger
Receiver lineup:
X - Dont'e Thornton, Nathan Leacock, Nathan Roberts, Bru McCoy, Jack-Henry Jakobik
Y - Chas Nimrod, Squirrel White, Braylon Staley, Jackson Locke, Tommy Winton III, Dayton Sneed
Z - Chris Brazzell II, Kaleb Webb, Trey Weary, Nate Spillman, Malcolm Kinzer
Reps:
- Iamaleava pylon to Thornton incomplete defended by McCoy (Ball was caught out of bounds, decent throw)
- Iamaleava complete to Davis on slant guarded by Harrison
- Iamaleava complete to White on slant guarded by Carter
- Iamaleava complete to Webb guarded by McMurray
- Jordan Matthews with two really nice pass breakups
- Staes with great one-hand catch
- Wright with great defense, gave Merklinger no window
- Iamaleava curl complete to Thornton guarded by McCoy
- Davis clear offensive pass interference on completed in thrown by Iamaleava
- Iamaleava complete to White on slant
- Clear defensive pass interference by Ricky Gibson III on Chris Brazzell II