ADVERTISEMENT

Notes, observations from Day 1 of Tennessee's fall practice

Ryan Sylvia

Ryan Sylvia

Well-Known Member
Gold Member
Nov 15, 2022
12,373
1,998
113
We're baaaaaaack.

Here's my notebook from the four periods of open practice today.

- Cam Seldon only one in a red no-contact jersey
- Mike Matthews and Bru McCoy seemed to be somewhat limited
- Ethan Davis and Holden Staes look massive
- Good to see Cooper Mays fully healthy
- Worked on a new mesh
- Gaston Moore was QB2 ahead of freshman Jake Merklinger

Receiver lineup:
X - Dont'e Thornton, Nathan Leacock, Nathan Roberts, Bru McCoy, Jack-Henry Jakobik
Y - Chas Nimrod, Squirrel White, Braylon Staley, Jackson Locke, Tommy Winton III, Dayton Sneed
Z - Chris Brazzell II, Kaleb Webb, Trey Weary, Nate Spillman, Malcolm Kinzer

Reps:
- Iamaleava pylon to Thornton incomplete defended by McCoy (Ball was caught out of bounds, decent throw)
- Iamaleava complete to Davis on slant guarded by Harrison
- Iamaleava complete to White on slant guarded by Carter
- Iamaleava complete to Webb guarded by McMurray
- Jordan Matthews with two really nice pass breakups
- Staes with great one-hand catch
- Wright with great defense, gave Merklinger no window
- Iamaleava curl complete to Thornton guarded by McCoy
- Davis clear offensive pass interference on completed in thrown by Iamaleava
- Iamaleava complete to White on slant
- Clear defensive pass interference by Ricky Gibson III on Chris Brazzell II
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Ryan Sylvia

Notebook: Tennessee football Spring Practice 3/19/2024

Replies
5
Views
550
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia

Notebook: Tennessee football Spring Practice 3/18/2024

Replies
7
Views
591
The Rocky Top Forum
donelsonsam
donelsonsam
Ryan Sylvia

Notebook: Tennessee football Spring Practice 4/9/2024

Replies
0
Views
412
The Rocky Top Forum
Ryan Sylvia
Ryan Sylvia
Noah-Taylor

Notebook: Tennessee football spring practice 4/11/2024

Replies
0
Views
422
The Rocky Top Forum
Noah-Taylor
Noah-Taylor
Noah-Taylor

Notebook: Tennessee football spring practice 3/25/2024

Replies
0
Views
412
The Rocky Top Forum
Noah-Taylor
Noah-Taylor
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back