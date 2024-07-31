Notes, observations from Day 1 of Tennessee's fall practice

We're baaaaaaack.



Here's my notebook from the four periods of open practice today.



- Cam Seldon only one in a red no-contact jersey

- Mike Matthews and Bru McCoy seemed to be somewhat limited

- Ethan Davis and Holden Staes look massive

- Good to see Cooper Mays fully healthy

- Worked on a new mesh

- Gaston Moore was QB2 ahead of freshman Jake Merklinger



Receiver lineup:

X - Dont'e Thornton, Nathan Leacock, Nathan Roberts, Bru McCoy, Jack-Henry Jakobik

Y - Chas Nimrod, Squirrel White, Braylon Staley, Jackson Locke, Tommy Winton III, Dayton Sneed

Z - Chris Brazzell II, Kaleb Webb, Trey Weary, Nate Spillman, Malcolm Kinzer



Reps:

- Iamaleava pylon to Thornton incomplete defended by McCoy (Ball was caught out of bounds, decent throw)

- Iamaleava complete to Davis on slant guarded by Harrison

- Iamaleava complete to White on slant guarded by Carter

- Iamaleava complete to Webb guarded by McMurray

- Jordan Matthews with two really nice pass breakups

- Staes with great one-hand catch

- Wright with great defense, gave Merklinger no window

- Iamaleava curl complete to Thornton guarded by McCoy

- Davis clear offensive pass interference on completed in thrown by Iamaleava

- Iamaleava complete to White on slant

- Clear defensive pass interference by Ricky Gibson III on Chris Brazzell II