Football Notes, observations from Day 11 of Tennessee football fall camp

Ryan Sylvia

Ryan Sylvia

Nov 15, 2022
Today marked the final day of open practice for 2024 fall camp. Thank you for following along all fall! We'll have continued coverage of everything Tennessee athletics year-round!

We were treated with one-on-one red zone routes at the end so we'll get straight into that after the injury report:

- Tennessee was in shells today

- In red no-contact jerseys: Cameron Seldon, Jackson Mathews, Peyton Lewis, Emmanuel Okoye, Patrick Wilk

- Trey Weary was not participating. He had the same right-knee brace on and went through warmups but no routes.

- Ben Bolton and Jordan Burns remained to the side and not participating in practice.

- Hunter Barnes did not have pads on but was present. He did not participate.

- I did not see Rickey Gibson III during the open periods. He was not participating in the one-on-one routes.

- Did not see Braylon Staley, either, and he did not run routes.

One-on-one reps

