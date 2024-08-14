Ryan Sylvia
Well-Known Member
Staff
-
- Nov 15, 2022
-
- 12,563
-
- 2,067
-
- 113
Today marked the final day of open practice for 2024 fall camp. Thank you for following along all fall! We'll have continued coverage of everything Tennessee athletics year-round!
We were treated with one-on-one red zone routes at the end so we'll get straight into that after the injury report:
- Tennessee was in shells today
- In red no-contact jerseys: Cameron Seldon, Jackson Mathews, Peyton Lewis, Emmanuel Okoye, Patrick Wilk
- Trey Weary was not participating. He had the same right-knee brace on and went through warmups but no routes.
- Ben Bolton and Jordan Burns remained to the side and not participating in practice.
- Hunter Barnes did not have pads on but was present. He did not participate.
- I did not see Rickey Gibson III during the open periods. He was not participating in the one-on-one routes.
- Did not see Braylon Staley, either, and he did not run routes.
One-on-one reps
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
We were treated with one-on-one red zone routes at the end so we'll get straight into that after the injury report:
- Tennessee was in shells today
- In red no-contact jerseys: Cameron Seldon, Jackson Mathews, Peyton Lewis, Emmanuel Okoye, Patrick Wilk
- Trey Weary was not participating. He had the same right-knee brace on and went through warmups but no routes.
- Ben Bolton and Jordan Burns remained to the side and not participating in practice.
- Hunter Barnes did not have pads on but was present. He did not participate.
- I did not see Rickey Gibson III during the open periods. He was not participating in the one-on-one routes.
- Did not see Braylon Staley, either, and he did not run routes.
One-on-one reps
This is premium content. Please subscribe to view.
Last edited: